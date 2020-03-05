EVENTS

A dancer from the Ballet Folkórico Mexico Lindo performs at Lions Park last year. The Nampa-based dance troupe also performed at the Mexican Independence Day event at Four Rivers Cultural Center on Sept. 15, and will open for the ensemble next week. (The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO - Next week, the BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble will transform the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario into a radiating array of world music and culture.

The ensemble comes to the area on Tuesday, March 10, and will bring a unique display of history, rhythm and dance from around the world to the Cultural Center’s Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the pre show featuring Nampa-based Ballet Folklórico Mexico Lindo begins at 6:45 p.m. The ensemble comes on at 7 p.m.

The International Folk Dance Ensemble show lasts around 90 minutes, and will take the audience on a journey around the world, filling the stage with the sights and sounds of dances and music from a variety of cultures.

The dances will include Irish hard shoes, American clogging, Ukrainian Hopak, exotic Indian dances, and more.

Tickets for the show cost $15 to $25 can be purchased either online at 4rcc.com or by calling 541-889-8191

