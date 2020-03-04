EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Lifeguards, General Ranch Worker, Parts Dismantler

The City of Vale is now taking applications for lifeguards for the 2020 season. Applications are available at Vale City Hall and online at www.cityofvale.com . Applications must be submitted to City Hall no later than March 9th, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

IMMEDIATE

OPENING!

PARTS DISMANTLER

Nyssa Tractor & Implement is seeking a full-time, (Mon-Fri 8-5) self-motivated & reliable parts dismantler. Background in machinery or farming is preferred, but not required. Must be honest, have high performance standards and must work well on your own. Requires excellent customer service skills as well. Pay is D.O.E.

We offer 401K and generous profit sharing.

Apply in person and bring

resumé with work references.

3212 Hwy 201 Nyssa, OR.

1 mile north of town