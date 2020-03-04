PUBLIC NOTICES

Ironside Rural Road District, Malheur County Court Proceedings, Farmers Supply Cooperative, Estate of Robert R. Richter, Vale Oregon Irrigation District

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: March 4, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: March 4, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF THE 85th ANNUAL MEETING

The 85th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc. will be held at the Boulevard Grange Hall, 3890 Hwy 201, Ontario, Oregon, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. This will be a joint Annual Meeting of the Members and the Board of Directors. Lunch will be served at noon.

The agenda includes:

1. Election for a Director for District 3.

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting will be considered.

3. The Annual Audit will be reported.

4. DOOR PRIZES!!!

Board of Directors

Farmers Supply Cooperative

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Publish date: February 26, 2020 & March 4, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Robert R. Richter, Case No. 6103. Notice is hereby given that William J. Richter has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published February 26, 2020.

Publish Dates: February 26, 2020, and March 4 & 11, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

VALE OREGON IRRIGATION DISTRICT

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, to all assessment payers and other interested persons that the Board of Directors of the Vale Oregon Irrigation District will meet on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at their office, to sit as a Board of Equalization to review and correct the assessment roll as prepared. The Operation & Maintenance fee for 2020 will be $90.00 per account and $38.40 per acre. These funds shall be used for the care, operation & maintenance of the district, delinquencies in collections, reserve and administrative expenses. In addition, the construction charges for 2020 shall be $2.58 per acre, payable to the US Bureau of Reclamation under contracts of the district. The assessment roll may be inspected during office hours at the Vale Oregon Irrigation District located at 521 A Street West, Vale, OR.

Publish Date: March 4, 2020