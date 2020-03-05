YOUR COMMUNITY

Malheur County Little League has officially been chartered and announced registration dates for 2020.

Kaed Blackburn autographs a baseball at a little league event in Vale last summer. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO - Registration for Malheur County Little League will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, March 7 and 14, in the lobby of Ontario Middle School.

To register, players need proof of age/birth certificate, proof of full-time attendance in a Malheur County school or proof a parent works in the county.

The cost is $60 for age 8 and under or $85 for youth 9-15. For more information, contact Ann Schiemer at 541-709-7036.

