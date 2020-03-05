NYSSA NEWS

New book club forms in Nyssa and the Nyssa Senior Citizens monthly dance will be from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday.

NYSAA - A 2019 Gallup poll listing nine common cultural activities found a visit to the library was the No. 1 leisure activity, ahead of movies, sporting events and a concert or play. The Nyssa Public Library is a hub of activities for all ages in the community.

On the first and third Thursdays, an after school craft time is held at the library starting at 3:15 p.m. Every Tuesday at 11 a.m., story time is held for preschool-age children and their parent or caregiver.

The newly-formed adult book club had its first meeting and chose “The Japanese Lover” by Isabel Allende as the book to read in March. Stop by the circulation desk to pick up a book club packet which includes the book and a series of discussion questions.

The March meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

When you visit the library, pick up a copy of the monthly newsletter for all the latest information on library activities.

• The Nyssa Senior Citizens monthly dance will be from 6-9 p.m. this Saturday. The Dale Borge Band provides the tunes. Participants are asked to bring an item for the potluck. The seniors’ monthly meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, with a potluck following at noon.

• Also on Saturday is the Nyssa Chamber’s Honors Banquet and Auction at 5:30 p.m. in the Nyssa High School Cafeteria. Congratulations to the 2020 honorees!

• Monthly meetings open to the public include Nyssa School Board which meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month in the district office. Nyssa City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month in the council chambers located on North 2nd Street above the police station.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or via e-mail [email protected]

