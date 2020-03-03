Ontario High School (The Enterprise/File)
ONTARIO - Parents in the Ontario School District can learn in the coming days about plans to reorganize elementary schools next year by consolidating most students in a particular grade at a single school.
District officials will hold a series of meetings, which will also be conducted in Spanish, over the next couple of weeks at area elementary schools to explain the change and gather parent reaction.
DOCUMENT: Ontario School District elementary schools plan
The meetings start Tuesday evening:
Pioneer: Tuesday, March 3, (English) at 6 p.m. in the Pioneer Library (Spanish) at 7 p.m.
Alameda: Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. (English and Spanish available)
Alameda: Monday, March 9, at 3:45 p.m.
Aiken: Monday, March 9, (English) at 5 p.m. (Spanish) 6 p.m.
Alameda: Tuesday, March 10, at 9 a.m.
Cairo: Tuesday, March 10, at 9:30 a.m. (English and Spanish available)
Aiken: Tuesday, March 10 (Spanish) at 5 p.m. (English) 6 p.m.
May Roberts: Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. (English and Spanish available)
Pioneer: Tuesday, March 10, (English) at 6 p.m. Sierra Vista meeting room (Spanish) 7 pm
Cairo: Wednesday, March 11, at 5 p.m.
Aiken: Wednesday, March 11, (English) at 5 p.m. (Spanish) 6 p.m.
May Roberts: Thursday, March 12, at 9 a.m.
May Roberts: Thursday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m.
