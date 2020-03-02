PHOTO GALLERY

For the 73rd year in a row Ontario's Basque Charity Dinner and Dance dazzled audiences with dancing, food and a live lamb auction.

Beti Alai, an Ontario-based Basque folk dance group, performed at the 73rd annual Ontario Basque Charity Dinner and Dance Saturday, Feb. 29. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Ontario – Four Rivers Cultural Center turned into a slice of Basque Country Saturday for the annual Ontario Basque Charity Dinner and Dance – now in its 73rd year. Check out photos of some of the fun and read more about the event and its founding here. Missed the show? Catch some of the performance here and here.

Some of the spectators couldn't wait to get on the dance floor. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

One of the Beti Alai dances involved a May pole. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Some in the crowd were decked out in traditional Basque clothing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Beti Alai performed several dances including one with a May pole. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A closeup of the shoes worn by the Beti Alai dancers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Lisa Corcostegui, one of the event's organizers, fixes a dancer's headdress. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Danny Gabiola holds on to the lamb that was auctioned off multiple times at the event. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Frank Yraguen scans the crowd for bidders during the lamb auction. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Danny Gabiola, dressed in traditional Basque clothing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Everybody was invited on to the dance floor. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Beti Alai performed several dances typical to the Basque tradition. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Attendees look at the decorations which included photos of Basque families. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

An attendee checks out the cooler with five pounds of chorizo that's up for bids. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A small Basque flag adorned tables at the event. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Placemats with information about Basque culture adorned tables. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

