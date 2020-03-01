HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Tyler Richardson, a sophomore at Vale High School, won a girls wrestling title on Saturday, repeating her championship finish from a year ago. Nyssa's wrestling squad finished third in state after posting 3 individual wins.

Tyler Richardson of Vale High School poses at the 3A state tournament award stand on Saturday, Feb. 29. (Photo courtesy Vale Wrestling)

Three wrestlers from Nyssa High School and one from Vale won state 3A championships Saturday.

Sophomore Tyler Richardson from Vale won her second state girls title, beating Elbereth Ragsdale of Glencoe in a fall at 1:15 of the match. Richardson, wrestling at 140, finished the season 23-3.

Senior Elijah Cleaver of Nyssa won his third state title. His opponent in the championship match, Riley Ellis of Taft, had to forfeit because of injury. Cleaver, wrestling at 152, finished the season 40-4.

Senior Adam Simpson of Nyssa won the state title at 182, defeating Korbin Howell of Rainier. Simpson, who won a state title his sophomore year, finished the season 43-1.

Junior Bryan Flores won the state title at 200, defeating Leithan Briggs of Harrisburg. Flores finished the season 36-12.

Senior Raul Ruiz finished second at 132, losing in the title match to Justin Winn of Burns. Ruiz finished 31-13 for the season.

Junior Marlin Miles took third at 285, beating Averi Winn of Brookings-Harbor. Miles finished 35-8.

The Nyssa boys team finished third in the state tournament, with 112 points. Burns took the championship with 180 and Dayton was second with 144.5.

Vale's Nathan Kimball took third at 126, defeating Logan Chapman of Rainier. He finished 34-12 and the boys team was 16th at the tournament.

In girls competition, senior Noelle Acosta of Nyssa took third at 155 with a win over Mariah Cook of Thurston. Acosta finished 29-5. Junior Vanessa Ruiz finished fourth at 120, losing to Ayana Medina of Hillsboro. She ended the year 24-16.

The Nyssa girls finished in 20th with 20 points. Thurston won the girls team title with 72 points. Vale was ninth with 24 points.