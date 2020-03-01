NEWS DIGEST

Our Sunday feature helps you catch up on key news from around Malheur County. Meantime, we're carefully reporting on the unfolding coronavirus situation.

Peter Hall, co-chair of the Ontario city Complete Count Committee, monitors the discussion as the group brainstorm ways to ensure everyone gets counted in the upcoming Census. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

We rounded up some of the stories from recent days to help you catch up, but we also want your help concerning coronavirus.

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU

As events unfold quickly regarding coronavirus, your local news team at the Malheur Enterprise could use your help. We're determined to give the community the most accurate, timely information possible about local aspects. We intend to be responsible, careful and diligent to deliver facts without provoking unnecessary fear.

Email Editor Les Zaitz at [email protected] about:

- What are you observing around the community?

- Are you aware of any events being changed?

- What are your key questions about local preparations?

- What would you like information about?

NOW TO THE HEADLINES….

MALHEUR MOVERS: Nickie Shira - stirred to act for Adrian's kids, future

It was the loss of stadium lights to old age – and then the closure of the town’s only grocery store – that inspired Nickie Shira to join a group of local people and get involved to help create a civic action program called Adrian 2040.

Border board is ready to hand out money to boost local economy

A grant of up to $25,000 is ready for Malheur County people or groups who have a good idea to help the local economy.

Census in Malheur County: reaching out to 'hard to count'

Local groups and nonprofits are ramping up efforts to count everyone in the county as the 2020 Census nears. This isn't just about numbers. It's about getting a share of state and federal revenue.

Spellers, organizers abuzz as Nyssa spelling bee nears

The fourth annual Malheur County Spelling Bee will be held Thursday, March 12, at Nyssa Elementary School, and is open to the public.

Eddy Pearcy-Thiel on a mission with Citizens Coalition

The Citizens Coalition of Ontario sponsored three town hall meetings last year where city council members delivered presentations and answered questions.

Legislature's top lawyer says missing Republicans likely aren't immune from subpoenas to return

Republicans in the Oregon House have insisted they can't be forced to return to the Capitol to help the Legislature finish its work. The Legislature's top lawyer said Friday that's not so, but what happens next remains unclear.

Oregon reports a likely first case of coronavirus - a worker at a Lake Oswego school

Oregon health officials Friday evening said a Washington County resident is hospitalized and in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. The individual, not identified, may have exposed students and staff at a Lake Oswego elementary school, which is closing.

Oregon state agencies step up preparations to deal with coronavirus

More than 70 Oregonians who traveled recently to China are being monitored for symptoms of a virus that has spread across the globe. A top Oregon state health said Friday, "There’s still a lot we don’t know about this virus."

