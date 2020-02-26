COMMUNITY NEWS

Carlene Carter will light up the night at the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater at the Four Rivers Cultural Center on Thursday, March, 5, at 7 p.m.

(The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO - Country music singer and songwriter, and descendant of the "First Family of Country Music", is coming to Ontario next week, guitar in hand.

Tickets are available at the Cultural Center, Dorsey Music in Ontario, or online at eventbrite.com.

Concert tickets cost $20 per person, and $10 for students.

Carter has recorded 12 albums, and released over 20 singles since 1978, and her most recently released solo album is Carter Girl (2014).

The album is a tribute to her family, and the songs span three generations, going all the way back to the original Carter Family trio in the 1920s and 1930s, which included Alvin Pleasant “A.P.” Delaney Carter, his wife Sara Dougherty Carter, and his sister-in-law Maybelle Addington Carter.

The Carter Family, which today is known as the "First Family of Country Music", was a traditional American folk music group that recorded between 1927 and 1956, and their music influenced a variety of genres such as country, bluegrass, Southern Gospel. It also partially inspired the folk revival of the 1960s.

Later, Carter’s mother, June Carter Cash, and her aunts Helen and Anita Carter emerged in the 1940s and 1950s, and Carter Girl pays tribute to them, and contains two of Carter’s own songs in honor of them.

Carter's mother, June, was married to her stepfather, country music legend Johnny Cash, for more than 30 years, and she co-wrote Cash's iconic song, "Ring of Fire," with Merle Kilgore.

"Ring of Fire" was a song about falling in love with Cash, something that June Carter was experiencing at the time of the song's conception, and was inspired by a line in one of her uncle's, A. P. Carter's, books of poetry, that read, "Love is like a burning ring of fire."

Most recently, Carter went on a tour from 2015 through 2017 as a solo opening act and duet partner with rock legend, John Mellencamp.

Carter was featured as a singer and songwriter on Mellencamp’s album, Clowns & Hillbillies (2017).

