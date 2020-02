EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include lifeguards, General Ranch Worker

The City of Vale is now taking applications for lifeguards for the 2020 season. Applications are available at Vale City Hall and online at www.cityofvale.com . Applications must be submitted to City Hall no later than March 9th, 2020 by 5:00 p.m.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452