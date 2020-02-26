PUBLIC NOTICES

Orchards Water Co, Farmers Supply Cooperative, Estate of Robert R. Richter

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of the Board of Directors of Orchards Water Co. will be held at the Brogan Community Center on the 27th day of February, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.

Publish Date: February 19 & 26, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF THE 85th ANNUAL MEETING

The 85th Annual Meeting of Farmers Supply Cooperative, Inc. will be held at the Boulevard Grange Hall, 3890 Hwy 201, Ontario, Oregon, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. This will be a joint Annual Meeting of the Members and the Board of Directors. Lunch will be served at noon.

The agenda includes:

1. Election for a Director for District 3.

2. Any other business that may be presented at the meeting will be considered.

3. The Annual Audit will be reported.

4. DOOR PRIZES!!!

Board of Directors

Farmers Supply Cooperative

Ken Laubacher, Secretary

Publish date: February 26, 2020 & March 4, 2020

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Robert R. Richter, Case No. 6103. Notice is hereby given that William J. Richter has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published February 26, 2020.

Publish Dates: February 26, 2020, and March 4 & 11, 2020