Nine Ontario wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, five wrestlers qualified from Vale and 11 wrestlers qualified for state in Nyssa.

Ontario’s Ruben Hernandez wrestles on the first day of the two-day Special District 4 Championship tournament at Ontario High last week. Hernandez was one of nine Ontario wrestlers who qualified for state. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO – Nine Ontario wrestlers qualified for the state tournament, which kicks off this Friday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

The grapplers qualified at the OSAA Special District 4 Championship Tournament last week at Ontario High School.

Eight schools descended on the mats at Ontario for a two-day meet.

The Tigers finished the meet fourth overall with 184 points.

Qualifying wrestlers for the boys team were Alec Carey, 152, third; Jamis Gonzalez, 113, third; Ruben Hernandez, 132, second; Steven Romero, 120, third; Froylan Santiago, 106, second; Jaden Schnepp, 152, first; and Kyle Wulf, 126, third.

On the girls team, qualifiers are Maria Diaz at 140 in fourth and Abigail Osei at 190 in second.

Ontario’s Jaden Schnepp placed first in the 152 bracket, winning by decision over Orlando Torres from Madras.

Vale

Five Vikings grapplers qualified for state. From the girls team Tyler Richardson qualified in first place for the 140 bracket. For the boys: Logan Cox, 120 in third; Nathan Kimball at 126, in first; Ronnie Norton at 145 in third; Mortiz Rusp, 195.

Nyssa

In Nyssa, 11 wrestlers qualified for state.

From the girls team: Noelle Acosta, 155, first; Junnie Morales, 135, fourth; Vanessa Ruiz, 120, fourth.

For the boys: Jesse Aragon, 220, third; Elijah Cleaver, 152, first; Bryan Flores, 220, second; Ethan Houston, 113, second; Johnny Lopez, 195, first; Marlin Miles, 285, first; Raul Ruiz, 132, 1; Adam Simpson, 182, first.

