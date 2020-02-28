NYSSA NEWS

Nyssa Christian Fellowship is hosting “Connect,” a documentary regarding social media and parenting in the digital age at 7 p.m. this Thursday. Click for more Nyssa news.

Nyssa Christian Fellowship is hosting “Connect” by Kirk Cameron at 7 p.m. this Thursday. The church is at 220 S. 5th St. in Nyssa. Childcare will be available. Attendees are welcome to bring snacks.

“Connect” is a documentary regarding social media and parenting in the digital age. The trailer can be viewed on youtube.com.

• Nyssa Library’s newly formed book club for adults will hold its first meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The book to read is “Whiskey When We’re Dry” by John Larison. Sign up at the library, pick up a copy of the book and be ready for a lively discussion Saturday.

• It’s cookie time! Nyssa Girl Scouts will be wrapping up their 2020 cookie sales with booths at M&W Markets and Nyssa Les Schwab from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Help support local Scouts with this annual fundraiser. (Hint: the cookies freeze really well for consumption all year long.)

•Fun in the Sun will happen on March 1 at Nyssa Church of the Nazarene. All ages are invited to a beach party, starting at 6:30 p.m., inside Manley Hall, next to the church on Good Avenue. Dress for the beach and be ready for fun in the sun.

• Nyssa Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Organization has some fundraisers in the works. The first, which began Feb. 21 and runs through March 6, is the Little Caesars® Pizza Kit Fundraiser. Students have order forms but if you don’t know an elementary student contact the PTO at [email protected] for instructions on how to make your own online order.

This fundraiser helps the PTO fund school field trips, supplies, playground equipment and other activities like providing lunch for the teachers during parent-teacher conferences.

Another fundraiser coming up in April is the Drive for School Spirit, featuring Paw & “N” paintings.

For more information, and to sign up as a PTO helper, contact them via e-mail at [email protected] or visit their Facebook page at Nyssa Elementary PTO.

To have your Nyssa news and information in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or email [email protected]

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.