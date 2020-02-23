WEEK IN REVIEW

Here's your Sunday menu of news from Malheur County, designed to help you catch up on the local news produced by your skilled news team at the Enterprise.

Students at Nyssa Elementary learn about oral health through Healthy, Happy Smiles, a school-based oral health program targeting eastern Oregon. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Calling all Tater Tot fans – Fest wants you!

The first ever Tater Tot Festival in Ontario - scheduled for Sept. 18-19 - is in need of volunteers. Sound a-peel-ing?

Home, again: American students journey back from childhoods lived in Mexico

In Mayra Rodriguez's class at Ontario High School some of her students - American citizens - are learning English after spending their childhoods in Mexico. These students have returned, some of them unaccompanied, to finish their education.

Report: Malheur County leads state in access to dental care

Kids enrolled in Medicaid in Malheur County have the state's highest rate of access to care, according to a recent report.

Vale council OKs land sale to produce firm

The Vale City Council voted unanimously to sell a city-owned parcel to Jamieson Produce for $100,101. The city received only one other offer – from Bay City developer Gary Oldenkamp, for $120,000.

Town hall tackles Ontario's homeless challenge

The session, sponsored by the Malheur Enterprise, brought together local agencies, officials and residents Wednesday night at Four Rivers Cultural Center.

City sees permits rise, signaling growth in commercial activity

In the fiscal year of 2018-19 the city of Ontario finalized 57 land-use actions compared to 22 during the 2017-18 fiscal year.

The Legislature's greenhouse gas reduction bill has been the session's most complex and contentious legislation. Here's what it means

The Oregon Capital Bureau consulted energy and climate policy experts and reviewed state and federal reports and analyses to cut through political claims and focus on what the program would do as proposed and how Oregonians would be affected.

Challenges pose no problem for Ontario High trackster

Katie Adams, an 18-year-old from Ontario, has competed in state three years in a row. This month, Adams signed to the track team at Oregon Institute of Technology.

