TVCC GIS Instructor (part-time)
Provides instruction of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) classes.
For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Mechanic-Load & Haul
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for a Mechanic – Load & Haul position located at our Vale, OR site.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Work in a safe manner and promote safety among co-workers.
· Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements.
· Perform maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames.
· Keep records as required for scheduled maintenance and repairs.
· Examine protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks and all other support equipment.
· Sample fluids, fuel and lubricate equipment.
· Fill in as a mine mechanic when needed.
· Troubleshoot and repair equipment as required.
· Order parts and supplies to maintain productivity.
· Interpret deficiency reports for use in troubleshooting.
· Clean parts, tools and working area.
· Cutting and welding with gas and electric.
· Comply with all DOT, safety, environmental regulations and company policies.
Other requirements:
· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience
· Two plus years of maintenance experience, preferably in a manufacturing or mining environment.
· Class A driver’s license with doubles and tanker endorsement, or ability to obtain one.
· Qualifying DMV driving history and current DOT Physical/Medical card.
· Strong technical and troubleshooting skills.
· Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.
· Ability to work independently.
Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)
US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.
Equal Opportunity Employer
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Production Worker
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Working safely is priority
· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars
· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching
· Uses manual and automatic palletizer
· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers
· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product
· Check and record bag weights
· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required
Other requirements:
· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience
· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)
· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
· Ability to work independently.
· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.
· Good attendance history.
· Multi-Tasking skills.
Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Seasonal Heavy
Equipment Operator
The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in April/May and end in late fall; as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to
– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials
– Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required.
– Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules.
– Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment
– Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc.
– Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures
– Keep the equipment clean and presentable
– Perform equipment maintenance as required
Other requirements:
– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience
– The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail
– Possess an excellent operation and safety record
– Good attendance history.
– Ability to work a flexible work schedule.
– Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.
Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)
__________________________________________________________________________________________
Help wanted:
General Ranch Worker
Needed
Start immediately.
208-741-0452