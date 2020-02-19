HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

The Adrian girls end their season at 5-3 while the Antelopes boys hoop team ended their season with a 5-4 High Desert League record.

Adrian’s Mesa Zimmerman (No. 10) goes for a jump shot while Jordan Valley’s Jill Gammett tries for the block during a previous High Desert League. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

JORDAN VALLEY – The Mustang girls varsity basketball team ended the season with two back-to-back wins over Dayville/Monument and Long Creek/Ukiah for a 7-1 High Desert League mark.

The Mustang girls hold down second place as the season ends.

The Jordan Valley boys ended their season with a 7-2 High Desert League record and second place in league standings.

The Harper Charter boys team finished with a 2-7 record while the girls team ended the winter season with a 2-6 league mark.

