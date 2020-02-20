YOUR GOVERNMENT

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley Thursday visit in Vale is part of a series of nine town hall meetings Merkley will hold across the state.

Vale is one of the stops on U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley's series of town hall meetings. (The Enterprise/File photo)

VALE - U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will visit Vale at 1 p.m. this Thursday, Feb. 20, for a Town Hall at the Vale Senior Citizen Center, 100 S. Longfellow St.

His stop in Vale is part of a series of nine town hall meetings Merkley will hold across the state.

Merkley plans to update residents on his work in Congress, answer questions, and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and the country.

