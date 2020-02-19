NYSSA NEWS

The Nyssa City Council unanimously voted to declare Nyssa a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

NYSSA - The Nyssa City Council recently approved a resolution affirming the city’s support for the Second Amendment, and opposing any infringement by state and federal lawmakers upon gun rights.

The resolution came after residents brought up the topic to the City Council, prompting the resolution on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The resolution cites both the Constitution of the United States of America, and the Oregon Constitution as justification for the right to bear arms, stating, “the Nyssa City Council feels that public recognition of the Constitution of the United States of America and Oregon are the documents that protect and preserve our democracy and liberty.”

The resolution said the city “vigorously opposes any state or federal law that unfairly and unconstitutionally restricts these rights.”

﻿[ KEEP YOUR LOCAL NEWS STRONG - SUBSCRIBE ]

Following the passing of the resolution, Nyssa Police Chief Raymond Rau posted on Facebook that, “The Nyssa City Council unanimously voted to declare Nyssa a Second Amendment Sanctuary City at last night’s city council meeting.”

“We are not going to tolerate infringement upon the Second Amendment,” Rau said of the Nyssa community.

Rau said that while he is all about responsible gun ownership, he believes that there is a lot of misinformation concerning guns that results in the passage of legislation placing certain restrictions on responsible gun ownership.

Kevin Toon, communications director for the League of Oregon Cities, said that several cities in Oregon have passed similar resolutions.

News tip? Contact reporter Joe Siess: [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.