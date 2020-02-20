YOUR COMMUNITY

The Vale Feral Cat Project, an effort funded by donations, is trying to slow down the overpopulation of feral cats in the area.

Since December, about $1,000 has been donated and collected to help slow down the overpopulation of feral cats in the area. The money goes to the nonprofit Vale Animal Rescue. (The Enterprise/Joe Siess)

VALE – Those who donate their time and energy to slowing down the overpopulation of feral cats in the area could use some help from the community.

The effort is funded by donations, and the money is collected in donation jars placed around town for the Vale Feral Cat Project.

Since December, about $1,000 has been donated and collected, and the money is given to the nonprofit Vale Animal Rescue, according to Angie Allum of the Vale Veterinary Clinic.

The money is earmarked to fund resources for catching feral cats, and then spaying and neutering them at the clinic.

But while money helps, there is also a need for live traps to capture the cats.

Betty Murray, a Vale local, has volunteered to round up the feral cats, take them to the veterinary clinic to be spayed and neutered, and then to release them.

﻿[ KEEP YOUR LOCAL NEWS STRONG - SUBSCRIBE ]

Murray said that she has access to traps, but could use more.

The veterinary vlinic and Vale Animal Rescue own the five traps Murray has been using to catch the cats, Allum said.

However, Murray is requesting more traps from those who can spare them.

“I’m not short of cats. I’m short of traps,” Murray said.

Murray is asking the community to donate or even loan her live traps to help collect the cats. A live feral cat trap at Walmart costs around $60.

“It is a lot of work,” Murray said.

Murray said she believes the issue with feral cats is that there are too many, and people, who enjoy feeding cats that come around their property, can’t afford to feed so many.

“That is what I’m hearing,” Murray said.

Murray said so far, she has captured 14 feral cats that were spayed and neutered and then released.

“I’m busting my butt trying to keep this all together,” Murray said.

To donate traps and to help Murray, Vale Animal Rescue, and the Vale Veterinary Clinic control the population of feral cats in the area, call 541-340-9899.

News tip? Contact reporter Joe Siess: [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.