Local restaurants are giving away free soup to benefit a food pantry in Ontario as part of an annual fundraiser. During the week of the fundraiser, tickets purchased from area churches, can be taken to any of the participating restaurants to receive one bowl of soup of your choice.

The Next Chapter Food Pantry and Garden in Ontario is teaming up with local restaurants for a Soup’r Bowl fundraiser, starting next Wednesday, Feb. 19. The event will run through Feb. 26.

To participate, people can purchase bowls and tickets for $10 at Bethany Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church, Ontario Community Church, Pilgrim Lutheran Church, St. Matthews Episcopal Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church.

During the week of the fundraiser, tickets can be taken to any of the participating restaurants to receive one bowl of soup of your choice.

Participating restaurants in Ontario include Belly Buster, Country Kitchen, Gandolfo’s, Hog Rock Cafe, Jolts and Juice, Mackey’s, the Plaza Inn, Romio’s, and Wingers.

The bowls were purchased with donations from several individuals and from a grant provided by the Malheur Federal Credit Union. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.

