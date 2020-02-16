WEEK IN REVIEW

Basque dancers will perform at an annual event on Feb. 29 in Ontario. (Submitted photo)

Walker challenges Wolfe for Malheur County sheriff's seat

Casey Walker and Brian Wolfe are gearing up to start their campaigns for the county’s top law enforcement slot. The deadline to file to run for the position is March 10.

In Jordan Valley, partners build community center

The collaborative effort aims to build an 8,400 square-foot assembly hall in Jordan Valley. Plans now call for the community to raise $50,000.

NYSSA NEWS: Nyssa Church welcomes new pastor

New to both Nyssa Church of the Nazarene and the Nyssa community is Pastor Steve Wilson.

Basques ready to dance and dine at annual community celebration in Ontario

Now in its 73rd year, the annual Ontario Basque Charity Dinner and Dance is set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $25. This year will feature the Boise-based Kalimotxo Cowboys as live entertainment.

Tiny homes for Ontario clear hurdle

Last week a judge rejected a request for an order to halt the homeless project in northeast Ontario. The tiny home project will go ahead under current plans to begin placing the structures at the site.

New amendments to cap and trade bill borrow from Republicans, Timber Unity

Democrats late Wednesday released another set of revisions to their legislation to control greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon that would delay impacts for rural Oregon and require state government to study its own impact on emissions. Sen. Lynn Findley of Vale sees one of his proposals added.

