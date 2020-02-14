EDUCATION

Gustavo Balderas, a Nyssa native who graduated from TVCC, was named national superintendent of the year. Balderas leads the Eugene School District.

NYSSA – The national School Superintendents Association announced Friday that former Nyssa resident Gustavo Balderas was recognized as the National Superintendent of the Year.

Balderas graduated from Nyssa High School in 1985 and from Treasure Valley Community College in 1987.

He has lead the Eugene School District since 2015.

