Joyce McGlochlin Morcom

April 17, 1926 - January 31, 2020

Joyce Morcom was born April 17, 1926, in Carey, Idaho. She was the daughter of Henry and Roka McGlochlin. Joyce was preceded in death by husband Jean of 65 years in 2013, sister Lynn Pollock of Idaho Falls in 1997, and infant brother Marvin in 1923.

She attended grade school at Pierce Park in Boise, Idaho, and graduated in 1944 from Boise High School. She worked for Western Union after graduation until her marriage in 1945 to Army Air Corps pilot and POW, Lt. William I. Weaver, who had survived having his B24 shot down over Germany. After his death in a logging accident in 1948, she married Jean Wesley Morcom and moved to the “Hole in the Ground Ranch” on the Owyhee River in Eastern Oregon with her 1-year-old son, Bill Weaver, where she acquired a close family relationship with Jean’s parents and family, Herb and Helen Morcom. She became adept at working cattle, riding and roping, and learned all aspects of ranching in this isolated area. She and Jean had two children, Connie and Jim, while working and expanding the ranch after his parents retired and moved to Boise. They first acquired and moved to the Griffith Ranch where son Bill rode horseback to the eventually acquired Birch Creek Ranch where he was schooled by Lorraine Henry for 2 years. When Connie started school, Joyce moved during the school year with the children to a home in Boise near her Pierce Park grade school. When Jim started school two more ranches were acquired. These were the Mud Flat Ranch as well as a ranch in Harper, where Connie and Jim attended school while son Bill and foster son Duane Bronson commuted to and attended Vale High School. She was a 4-H Leader and active in the PTA while living in Harper. Along with her daughter Connie and Shirley Jennings in 1988, they started the “Oregon High School Rodeo.”

During her many years on the Quarter Circle Eleven Ranch, also known as the Morcom Ranch, she gained the love and respect from many young workers who spent the summers with the Morcom family learning how to help and work on a cattle ranch. She was a founding member of the Idaho 99s, a women pilots organization, and helped with search and rescue missions during her winter months in Boise. Jean was flying at the time of their marriage and in 1954, out of necessity, Joyce acquired her private pilot’s license flying the family Piper J5 Cub and Stinson Station Wagon. She was the first woman pilot to fly the back country in Eastern Oregon on a regular basis, commuting between Boise, Harper, and the other remote ranches in the Owyhee Breaks area. She did so until 1972 when she and Jean traded their isolated cattle ranch to the Cutler brothers for their citrus ranch located in Ivanhoe near Visalia, California. Along with Connie and Jim, they moved there, where she became bookkeeper and partner with Jean and son Jim in the growing citrus and deciduous fruit business. Bill and his family stayed in Oregon, where he had started working in the civil engineering and surveying business after he was honorably discharged as a Marine sergeant after his tour in Vietnam.

In 1973, Joyce joined Soroptimist International in Visalia, and was a life member at the time of her death. Joyce was past president and life member of the Ivanhoe Garden Club, past president and participating partner of the Double H V Finance partnership. She was also on the Board of Directors of the Women’s Trade Club of Tulare County as a founding member where she was WTC Head Trader for the 1990-91 year and selected as Trader of the Year in 1992-93 by the California/Arizona Advisory Council.

A very active person, she loved to golf and spent many hours with her special friends on various golf courses around the country (never a great golfer, but always having a wonderful time playing by Joyce’s rules). She loved rodeo, and for 20 years every December she and Jean attended the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. She loved her family and always looked forward to Christmas with them.

She is survived by son Bill Weaver of Boise; daughter Connie Goins (Bob) of Tulare, Calif.; son Jim Morcom (Stacy) of Visalia; grandchildren Gina Janke (Ben), Kimi Weaver, William Weaver Jr and Aiden Weaver, all of Boise, Jessica Barker (Osmar) of Chino, Calif., Alex Morcom of Visalia, Tamara Galli of Visalia, Jill Duncan (Gary) of Cholame, Calif.; great-grandchildren Jaycee and Jamison Janke of Boise, Carrie Clark of Redondo Beach, Calif., Kristen Clark of Visalia; great-great-grandchildren Wade Beechinor and Lane Nuckols, both of Visalia.

Joyce was deeply loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered. On Jan. 31, 2020, her spirit moved on to a higher place where she can now rest in peace with Jean there to rub her feet again, forevermore.

Per her request, funeral services will not be held. Instead, donations may be made to Soroptimist of Visalia to honor her many years of community service.

Edwin J. Guerricagoitia

February 24, 1949 - February 1, 2020

Edwin J. “Eddy” Guerricagoitia, 70, of Vale, OR was born February 24, 1949 in Ontario, OR, and passed away February 1, 2020 at Nampa St. Luke’s hospital surrounded by family. Eddy fought a long, hard and courageous battle with cancer.

He was the son of Florence “Swede” & Joseph Guerricagoitia and one of three siblings. He was preceded in death by his sister’s JoAnn & Kathy.

Eddy is survived by 5 kids: Kaitlynn and two children, Chad and two children, Deanna and four children, Stephanie and five children, Jim and three children. He is also survived by 4 nieces: Carmen, Maite, Shelly and Kimberly.

Eddy served in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter and was proud to assist with the Apollo 13 recovery.

He spent most of his life as a bridge foreman for the Malheur County Road Dept, although his passion was farming, BLM firefighting and operating heavy equipment with his friend and business partner Gary Kamo.

Eddy was most proud of his children and grandchildren while enjoying and participating in their sports and life events.

Lastly, Eddy enjoyed spending time with his close friends Cheri Guerricagoitia, Nancy Kamo & lifelong friend Gary Kamo.

A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on Feb 15, 2020 at the A-Street Tavern, 170 A. St. W., Vale, OR starting at 4pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel where an online guest book is available at www.nampafuneralhome.com

Clarence Ralston Hunt, 90, of Ontario, died Feb. 3 at his home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Waltraud Butler, 93, of Ontario, died Feb. 4 at her home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Sharon Shuster, 77, of Nyssa, died Feb. 4 at her home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Timothy Walter Bell, 42, of Coeur d Alene, died Feb. 2 at a Boise hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Duane Youngberg, 77, of Star, died Feb. 5. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. Payette.

Lloyd Alan Wooden, 71, of Vale, died Jan. 22, in Roseburg, Oregon. Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses.

