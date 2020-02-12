EMPLOYMENT

Positions available includes Equipment Operator, Production Worker, Mechanic, GIS Instructor, Ranch Working

Seasonal Heavy

Equipment Operator

The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in April/May and end in late fall; as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to

– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials

– Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required.

– Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules.

– Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment

– Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc.

– Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

– Keep the equipment clean and presentable

– Perform equipment maintenance as required

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

– The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail

– Possess an excellent operation and safety record

– Good attendance history.

– Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

– Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

· Ability to work independently.

· Ability to work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

· Multi-Tasking skills.

Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Mechanic-Load & Haul

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for a Mechanic – Load & Haul position located at our Vale, OR site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Work in a safe manner and promote safety among co-workers.

· Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements.

· Perform maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames.

· Keep records as required for scheduled maintenance and repairs.

· Examine protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks and all other support equipment.

· Sample fluids, fuel and lubricate equipment.

· Fill in as a mine mechanic when needed.

· Troubleshoot and repair equipment as required.

· Order parts and supplies to maintain productivity.

· Interpret deficiency reports for use in troubleshooting.

· Clean parts, tools and working area.

· Cutting and welding with gas and electric.

· Comply with all DOT, safety, environmental regulations and company policies.

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Two plus years of maintenance experience, preferably in a manufacturing or mining environment.

· Class A driver’s license with doubles and tanker endorsement, or ability to obtain one.

· Qualifying DMV driving history and current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Strong technical and troubleshooting skills.

· Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

· Ability to work independently.

Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

TVCC GIS Instructor (part-time)

Provides instruction of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) classes.

For complete details, please visit us at www.tvcc.cc/hr/jobs.cfm. TVCC is EOEE.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452