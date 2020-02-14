NYSSA NEWS

Nyssa Church of the Nazarene invites the community to a new study series starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. The series, “Something Needs to Change,” looks at the western church with a fresh set of eyes.

Focus areas include reaching out, life mission and gaining a sense of calling and purpose by considering ways God can use you to meet physical and spiritual needs of those you come in contact with on a daily basis.

New to both Nyssa Church of the Nazarene and the Nyssa community is Pastor Steve Wilson. Steve, Charee and their seven children, age 1-18, settled in Nyssa last November and said they are loving it in Nyssa.

“People in the community and church are amazing,” he said.

The Wilson family came to Nyssa from Omak, Washington, where Steve pastored the past seven years. Prior to working in church ministry, Steve was employed as a corrections deputy for more than six years and as a chemical dependency coordinator in the criminal justice system for three years.

He had worked in youth ministry and felt a need to do something different; however, he didn’t want to be a pastor. Yet after serving on a rotating basis in Omak following the local pastor’s retirement, he took on-line classes at Northwest Nazarene University and became a full-time pastor.

As a former instructor, Steve likes responses and feedback interaction with the congregation as part of his sermon lessons. “Preach the word, love the people” is his approach to ministry.

The church recently held a soup potluck and dessert auction fundraiser for students to attend camp this summer, raising $700. Coming up on March 1, there will be a Beach Party in Manley Hall.

The church located at 412 Good Ave., has Sunday services including Sunday school at 9:45 and worship at 11 a.m. Check out their Facebook page at Nyssa Nazarene Church for events and service videos.

• Craft time at the Nyssa Library will include card making for all ages at 5:30 p.m. this Thursday. Although there is no charge, attendees need to sign up to ensure adequate supplies are available.

An afterschool arts and crafts time for kids will be held from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20. Bring a friend and enjoy some creative time.

A family movie matinee is in the works, the date to be determined. Check with the circulation desk or the library’s Facebook page for updates.

Susan Barton: 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

