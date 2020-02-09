WEEK IN REVIEW

Here's a fast way to be sure you catch news you might have missed in a busy week. We provide a digest of some of the Enterprise's recent stories, from profiling a youth coach to court action on a homeless project to action in Salem that affects you.

A parent listens to a presentation by the Malheur County Sheriff's Office concerning social media and youth. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Here’s a quick rundown on some of the stories the news team at the Enterprise produced in recent days to keep you up to speed on community matters.

Juntura filmmaker captures 'American dream' in upcoming documentary

Filmmaker Clare McKay is taking her Juntura family’s experience to the screen with her upcoming documentary "Living an American Dream." McKay will talk about the film, which examines ranching and rodeo culture, at the Malheur Country Historical Society meeting Thursday, Feb. 13, at Treasure Valley Community College.

MALHEUR MOVERS: For the love of sports – and kids

Javier Gonzalez is a husband, father, coach, firefighter and role model. As a coach, he teaches his student athletes to be confident. His recent success as the Ontario girls soccer coach proves he knows what he is talking about.

Latino students in Malheur County lag behind in test scores

Latino students make up a majority of the population at some district schools, but they lag behind their peers in test scores, according to the state's most recent data. In both math and English language arts, Latino students are scoring lower than their white classmates, with gaps of as much as 30 points.

Malheur County groups gather to show how volunteers can help

A Community Volunteer Fair set for Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center will bring local nonprofits under one roof to help potential volunteers learn where their help is needed.

New subdivision in Ontario aims to bring down home cost to get owners in

A project on a five-acre subdivision in Ontario is in the works to help lower income residents become homeowners.

Timber Unity sits down with governor with its own plan to reduce Oregon emissions

Opponents of the greenhouse gas reduction plan presented Gov. Kate Brown, Senate with alternative solutions to shrinking carbon emissions.

Enterprise chosen for national journalism project

The Malheur Enterprise was one of 12 newsrooms selected in the country for the Solutions Journalism Revenue Project. No other Oregon newsroom was picked from among 100 newsrooms nationwide competing to participate.

