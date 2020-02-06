The staff of the Malheur Enterprise (from left); reporter Joe Siess, reporter Yadira Lopez, sales manager Rose Zueger, reporter Pat Caldwell, office manager Autumn Butler, delivery driver Sheila Schroder, business manager Howard Benson. (Photo by KnR Photography)
VALE - Open and honest local government is clearly important to citizens in Malheur County.
Here's a list of just some of those who have donated to "Dollars for Disclosure," the fund created by the Malheur Enterprise to help pay for getting public records from Malheur County officials.
We're humbled by every single donation, from $5 to $500. The effort has generated more than $4,000. Many donors prefer to remain confidential. Others have given permission for their names to be listed. See anyone you know on this list?
Stephen Hendricks
Gary Faw
William & Linda Alexander
Ginger McCall
Cathy A. Howell
Julianne Newton
Carol Skerjanec
Dirk DeBoer
Dick Runnels
Don and Connie Buker
Gregg Mizuta
Bennett Thede
Erik Westerholm
Fred and Melba Thielen
Robert W. Simpson Jr.
Sara Montrone
Maria Hein and Kermit McCarthy
Jessica Hiatt
Mike and Jill Thorne
Rob Maag
Chris and Bonnie Christensen
Nicole Howard
Rosie and Marty Siess
Cindy Salo
Kris D.
David HIgh
Linda Hudson and Jon Spangler
Kevin Fugate
Terry E. Jess
Bruce D. Skaug
Mac and Jan Stinchfield
Sherry Kaseberg
David Paulsen
The effort to get records is continuing. Now, county officials have brought in the largest law firm in Malheur County to help fend off our requests for records. That means even more of our staff time is going to diverted simply trying to get what ought to be available to the public.
Want to add your name to this list? Send a check to Malheur Enterprise (PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918 or 293 Washington St. W.) or go online: www.malheurenterprise.com/donate. (NOTE: This is not a charitable donation.)