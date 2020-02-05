OBITUARIES

Darrel George “Nick” Pascoe

May 25, 1934 ~ January 22, 2020

Darrel George “Nick” Pascoe was born May 25, 1934, to Vera and Darrel Pascoe in Nampa, Idaho. He passed in peace at the age of 85 on Jan. 22, surrounded by his family and loved ones after he fought one heck of a fight with lymphoma cancer.

Nick is survived by his wife, Ramona, and four siblings: Jeanine Yost, Juanita Robb, Dennis Pascoe, and Vonda Pascoe. He will rejoin his brother Richard “Richie” Pascoe and his parents Darrel and Vera Pascoe in heaven.

In 1954, Nick met Ramona Jaca. On Sept. 7, 1956, he married the love of his life. Ramona and Nick shared 63 years of marriage and hardly spent a day away from one another for those happy years. Nick worked in a variety of jobs over the years: construction, mining, truck driving -and the true love of his life- being a cattleman. Nick and Ramona owned a ranch in Arock until 1963. They then moved to Jordan Valley where they had an interest in and managed the Jaca Brothers ranch. They managed their own and Ramona’s father’s interest from the time of his death in 1982 until the ranch sold in 2001.

Nick was the proud father of three children, Jeannie (Mike) Stanford, Jacque (Jes) Naegle and Jimmy (Tricia) Pascoe. While he was always proud of his children, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apples of his eye. Nick and Ramona have five grandchildren: Shane (Laci) Stanford, Brandi (Jess)Lisle, Nickie (Dallas)LaFrance, MeKayla (Shane)Wood, and Kyle Young and seven great-grandchildren: Josie and Ruby Lisle, Jhett and Lazaro Stanford, and Jace, Zoey and Clayton Wood. Grandpa never missed a ball game for any of his kids and grandkids, loved a good story, and had a heart of gold. He was the most patient man we ever met. There wasn’t a thing ‘Gramps’ couldn’t build or fix. Grandpa was an avid football fan, fisher, hunter and outdoorsman and a big fan of naps…usually with one eye open. We’re pretty sure he was always keeping an eye on Grandma.

Grandpa, among so many other things, was an amazing coach at both sports and life. He left his “team” with some great lessons. Always be a person of your word. Say what you mean and mean what you say. Finish what you set out to do. You can catch more flies with honey. Patience catches more fish than rushing from hole to hole. And most importantly, keep your mouth shut in the alley when you’re working cattle in the mud. Gramps, we won’t forget you, and we hope we live up to all the lessons you’ve taught us and are the people you believed we were.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be given in Nick’s name to the St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Jordan Valley, or the charity of your choice. A Rosary Recital was held Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Flahiff Funeral Chapel in Caldwell, and Mass was celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Jordan Valley, with interment following at Jordan Valley Cemetery. Condolences can be given at www.flahifffuneralchapel.com

DEATHS

• Dennis Rose, 89, of Ontario, died January 28, 2020. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

• Laurel Gay Ross, 72, of Ontario, died January 28. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Janet Sato, 80, of Ontario, died January 28. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Matthew Sharp, 35, of Ontario, died January 31, at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Edwin Joseph Guerricagoitia, of Vale, died February 1. Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

