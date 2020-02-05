EMPLOYMENT

Positions include LRC AIDE

TEMPORARY LRC AIDE VACANCY

Vale School District #84 – Vale, Oregon, is seeking interested and qualified applicants for a full time Temporary Learning Resource Center (LRC) aide position. Applicants should enjoy working with students with learning disabilities.

Applicants interested in this position must possess an associate’s degree or equivalent number of hours or pass the paraprofessional test prior to applying. To make arrangements to take the test call, the Malheur County ESD, at 473-3138.

Position is for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year and will terminate on May 28, 2020.

Application Deadline: Open Until Filled

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on our district website www.valesd.org, or by calling 473-0201 ext. 9.

The Vale School District is an equal opportunity employer.