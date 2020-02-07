MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

Star Bales, 22, and Nicholas Tucker, 20, pleaded guilty last month in the shooting death of 21-year-old Raymond T. Kelly in April 2019.

VALE – Two local residents arrested in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Raymond T. Kelly in April 2019 will serve more than 10 years in prison after each pleaded guilty to separate charges last month.

Star Bales, 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder Jan. 27 in Malheur County Circuit Court. Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney, said Bale was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Nicholas Tucker, 20, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and conspiracy and was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Bales and Tucker, both of Ontario, were arrested April 23 after Kelly was found shot in the head in his bedroom in the 100 block of Northwest 6th Street.

