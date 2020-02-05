NYSSA NEWS

The Nyssa Senior Center will hold a two-day yard and bake sale from 9 to 4 starting Friday. Click for more events in store in Nyssa

Nyssa Senior Center is the place for a yard and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Friday and Saturday. This is an indoor sale, so no matter what the weather, the sale will go on.

The center’s monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 12, starting at 11:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch at noon.

• Community meetings coming up include Nyssa School Board on the second Monday starting at 7 p.m. in the board meeting room in the Administration Building. Nyssa City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday in the council chambers at the Police Department on South 2nd Street. Both meetings are open to the public.

• With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Nyssa Library invites you to “Go on a Blind Date…With a Book.” Library staff have wrapped books of various genres from their collection. You pick a book, take it home and unwrap it, read the book and fill out a “Rate Your Date” form.

As Library Director JoElle Rau said, “There won’t be any awkward feelings if you don’t like your date, but you may find the match of your literary dreams.”

Enjoy Valentine’s Day, which is also Oregon Statehood Day!

Contact Susan Barton: 541-372-5455 or via email at [email protected]

