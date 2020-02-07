MALHEUR COUNTY EVENTS

A Community Volunteer Fair set for Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center will bring local nonprofits under one roof to help potential volunteers learn where their help is needed.

VALE - The Treasure Valley Children’s Relief Nursery, in partnership with the Four Rivers Cultural Center, is hosting a Community Volunteer Fair designed to bring local nonprofits and prospective volunteers under one roof.

The fair will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center, 676 SW 5th Ave., Ontario.

The Children’s Relief Nursery said in a press release several local groups and government organizations representing diverse community impact areas, such as housing, education, arts and more, are expected to converge at the fair.

The fair is open to everyone in the community and should attract people who are passionate about community service.

Pat Stephens, program manager for the Children’s Relief Nursery, said that she expects many local nonprofits to participate.

“We are inviting any agency in Ontario or the surrounding area who uses volunteers, and we are going to have tables with information about each of the agencies and where and how they are going to use volunteers in their agency,” Stephens said.

“We are inviting the public to come because we hope people will find out where the volunteer opportunities are.”

Stephens said that the fair is the first in many years, and the Children’s Relief Nursery is already in contact with organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, and Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.

Both organizations said they are looking forward to coming to the fair and staffing a table, Stephens said.

“We decided to do it [the fair] because we are always looking for volunteers for our agency,” Stephens said.

Stephens said that the Children’s Relief Nursery can always use volunteers.

“We were talking about how difficult it is to get the word out to folks about what’s out there if they are looking for a volunteer experience,” Stephens said.

So, the organization decided to try putting on the Community Volunteer Fair, and to see how it works out.

Reporter Joe Siess: [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

