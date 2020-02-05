HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Adrian’s Mesa Zimmerman (No. 10) goes for a jump shot while Jordan Valley’s Jill Gammett tries for the block during their High Desert League game Friday night. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ADRIAN – Adrian and Jordan Valley may have come together to win a state title on the football field, but the Mustangs showed the Lopes no mercy on the court.

Friday night in a High Desert League match up, the Jordan Valley boys varsity defeated Adrian 66-48.

Meanwhile, the Adrian girls fell to Jordan Valley 58-25. In the girls game, Jordan Valley sophomore Kelsey Gluch dropped a three-pointer right as the final buzzer went off.

“The girls played with really good intensity and they shot pretty well. They never quit playing,” said Marcia Eiguren, head coach for the Jordan Valley girls’ basketball team.

Eiguren said she has a pretty young team, with two juniors and three sophomore starters. She said she’s seeing the team come together.

“We just couldn’t get very many buckets in,” said LaDawn Bayes, head coach of the Adrian girls team.

The Lopes girls have one player out with a knee injury and had a few other injuries Saturday at a league game on the road against Dayville/Monument. But the girls turned things around with a win.

The Adrian girls (4-1) won 45-30. The Adrian boys (3-2) were also victorious with a 43-35 win over the Tigers.

“The girls shot the ball much better and played good defense,” Bayes said of Saturday’s match.

Also on Saturday, Jordan Valley dropped games to Crane. The Jordan Valley boys (3-2) dropped a 43-39 decision to Crane. The Jordan Valley girls (4-1) lost to the Crane girls (4-0), 47-19 in a High Desert League game.

“We couldn’t get our offense going,” Eiguren said of the game against Crane. “We played good defense though. We just have to work on gearing our offense to score against these tough teams.”

In other prep basketball action last weekend, the Nyssa boys (6-0) continued their winning streak, beating Riverside 44-35 in Boardman last Saturday.

The Nyssa girls varsity basketball team beat Riverside 51-34. The Nyssa girls are now 4-2 in Eastern Oregon League play.

In Greater Oregon League action last weekend, the Ontario girls (1-3) won their first league game of the season, beating McLoughlin 41-40, while the Tiger boys (0-4) lost to the Pioneers 44-31.

Adrian’s Clay Ready (No. 33) and Wes Bayes (No. 12) grapple for a rebound while teammate Carter Bayes (No. 2) looks on during their game against Jordan Valley Friday night. Jordan Valley won the High Desert League game 66-48. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

