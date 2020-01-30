HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Vale's Ashley Jacobs shoots the ball in a game earlier in the season. (The Enterprise/File)

UMATILLA – The Lady Vikings kept to their winning ways last weekend, posting victories over Riverside and Umatilla in Eastern Oregon League action to improve to 5-0.

“You go on the road and anytime you come back with two wins that is pretty good,” said Vale girls varsity basketball coach Jason Johnson.

The Lady Vikings beat Riverside 36-13 Friday and then defeated Umatilla 51-37 Saturday.

“Overall, you have to give our kids a lot of credit to come of there with wins, that’s really an accomplishment,” said Johnson.

Johnson said the Lady Vikings are “in good shape going forward.”

The Vale girls next play Friday at Irrigon.

In Class 1A girls basketball action, Adrian (3-0) defeated Huntington 70-20, Friday night and Long Creek/Ukiah, 63-21 Saturday. The Jordan Valley girls (3-1) beat Harper Charter, 63-21, Friday and defeated Prairie City 61-42 Saturday night.

Vale Boys

The Vikings escaped the long road trip to Boardman and Umatilla with a split, defeating Riverside 46-42 Friday night but losing to Umatilla in overtime Saturday 54-52.

Tied 47-47 at the end of regulation against Umatilla, the Vikings couldn’t clinch the win in overtime. Brayden Gregory paced the Viking attack against Umatilla with 11 points while Adam Diaz scored 10 points.

“It was another really solid league performance on the road for us,” said Viking head coach Colby Shira. Against Riverside, Diaz led Vale with 13 points while Payton Kelso added seven. Shira said Riverside made “a pretty good comeback on us.”

“But free throws at the end sealed it for us,” said Shira.

Shira said the Vikings managed to break Riverside’s press and the contest proved to be “just a good solid basketball game.”

Vale held Riverside to 29 points for three quarters until the home team rallied in the final stanza.

Shira said the Vikings were battling illness but was happy with the split.

“I am pretty happy overall. We went 3-1, beat Irrigon, beat Ontario and beat Riverside. As a coach, you can’t complain about that,” said Shira.

Shira said the Vikings wanted at least a split on the road trip to remain relevant in league standings.

“We needed to pick up a big road win which we did at Riverside,” he said.

Vale (2-3) played Weiser in a non-league matchup Wednesday night at home and travel to Irrigon Friday for a league contest.

“I am really proud of the kids because they worked their tails off,” said Shira.

In Class 1A boys basketball action, Adrian (2-1) defeated Huntington 61-12 Friday but dropped a 67-50 decision to Long Creek/Ukiah Saturday.

The Jordan Valley (2-2) boys varsity defeated Harper Charter 71-40 Friday lost to Prairie City 51-40, Saturday. Jordan Valley will face Adrian Friday at Adrian.

