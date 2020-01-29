HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Vale High School atheltic standout Colton Kesey signed a letter of intent last week to play for Eastern Oregon University next fall. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – Colton Kesey started his senior year behind center, navigating the Vale Viking football offense, but in just a few months he will be in La Grande, learning a new position for the Mountaineers.

Last week the Vale senior signed a letter of intent to play football for Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. He’s already preparing for the jump from high school-level play to college.

“I am working out a lot,” he said. “I think it will be a challenge.”

Kesey is eager to join the Mountaineers.

“I am excited about competing at a higher level,” he said. Kesey said love for football runs in his family and he is “just continuing the tradition.”

“I am nervous, but excited at the same time. It is something that is pushing me into adulthood,” he said. Kesey said he’ll miss many things about high school – especially his time on the football field for the Vikings. He said he was disappointed in how the season ended – the Vikings were bounced from postseason play with quarterfinal loss to Santiam Christian – but grateful he was able to contribute to Vale’s success.

“I think we had a good season. I think we made a lot of improvement from the beginning of the year,” he said.

Viking football coach Jeff Aldred said Kesey had a “huge impact” for the Vale team.

“His junior year he had an over 70 percent completion average. He is a very knowledgeable reliable player for us and a team leader,” said Aldred.

Kesey also is familiar with EOU, having attended football summer camps at the university since he was a sophomore.

He faces one big change when he suits up at EOU, however, in that he won’t play quarterback. Instead, he’ll play receiver, a position he’s also familiar with.

“I am ready to start working,” he said.

As for his education, Kesey, 18, said he wants to become an art teacher and eventually return home.

“I definitely want to come back to Vale,” said Kesey.

Aldred said Kesey’s achievements for the Vikings won’t be forgotten.

“He will leave a nice, lasting legacy at Vale High School,” said Aldred.

