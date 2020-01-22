PUBLIC SAFETY

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Vale woman Tuesday night at the intersection of Clark Boulevard and Onion Avenue. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE – The Malheur County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public as officials investigate the death of a Vale woman Tuesday night.

Deputies received a call about 8 p.m. about a possible single-vehicle crash at Clark Boulevard and Onion Avenue. At the scene, they found 58-year-old Marcelina Flores Piedra, 58, trapped under a vehicle parked off the roadway.

Attempts to revive Piedra were unsuccessful.

“We don’t know how it happened,” said Dave Goldthorpe, Malheur County district attorney. “It doesn’t look like, on the face of it, it was simply an accident so we are looking into it.”

Goldthorpe said the vehicle, a maroon Dodge Stratus, was owned by Piedra.

Goldthorpe said so far, officials have found no eye witnesses. He asked anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 541-473-5126 or the district attorney’s office at 541-473-5127.

