Owens, who has been a county commissioner since 2016, will represent House District 60 which includes Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties in addition to parts of Lake County.

The Oregon State Capitol building in Salem. (The Enterprise/File)

ONTARIO - County commissioners chose Republican Mark Owens on Tuesday, Jan. 21, to serve as the next state representative for House District 60, filling the vacancy left by Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.

Malheur County now will be represented in the House by Owens, a Harney County commissioner, farmer, and small business owner.

Owens has been on the Harney County Commission since 2016.

“I am thankful and humbled today to have been appointed to serve as the next state representative for House District 60,” Owens said. “I look forward to serving the communities and being a voice for eastern Oregon in Salem.”

The district includes Baker, Grant, Harney and Malheur counties in addition to parts of Lake County.

“At the state level, there is a lot of work to be done to protect our way of life in eastern Oregon and to provide a better path for future generations of Oregonians,” Owens said. “We need to make sustainable natural resources a top priority. Our kids deserve stronger schools and greater opportunities for their career paths. Families need financial stability instead of living paycheck to paycheck and having to worry about the next tax increase coming our way from Salem.”

“Most importantly, my top priority and my number one job will be to listen, learn and represent the constituents in eastern Oregon,” Owens added.

Due to be sworn in later this month, Owens will serve in the short legislative session beginning Monday, Feb. 3.

