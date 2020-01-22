OBITUARIES

Alvin Rex Perry,Neil W. Glascock, Eulgio Navarrete, Sylvain R. Ronneburg, Ramiro Martinez, Lorena M. Nelson, Janice C. Obray, Vernie Eggers, Keith Mitchell, Suzanne M. Ragus, Gloria L. Armon

Alvin Rex Perry

December 14,1936-December 28, 2019

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Alvin Perry, loving husband, grandfather and great grandfather passed away at his home in Brogan Oregon. He was attended by his grandson, his niece, and his daughter. For the past 10 months Alvin was cared for at home through the generosity of his grandson Jake, with the support of hospice.

Alvin served in the US Navy aboard the USS Midway from 1956-1962. He was married in 1963 to Pat and they moved their young family to Brogan in 1971. Alvin worked as a farmer, a truck driver, and a gold miner; he spent the last years of his career at Eagle Picher. Watching him work on motors was amazing, he could accurately diagnose most problems given a phone description and was always generous with his skills. Alvin really could fix anything, and his encyclopedic knowledge of how things work was in use even in the final weeks of his life.

Alvin enjoyed hunting, camping , and history. He adored his lively wife and was content to be in the background supporting whatever project she had going. They both loved their community of friends in Brogan, having fun and helping each other for the past 50 years!

Alvin and Pat lost their daughter MeLinda Roy in 2013, and Alvin had to say goodbye to his beloved wife Pat in March of 2019.

He is held in living memory by his daughter Abigael, his grandchildren, and his many nieces and nephews.

Deaths:

• Neil W. Glascock, 82, of Weiser, died Jan. 14. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Eulgio Navarrete, 85, of Ontario, died Jan. 10, at his home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Sylvain R. Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died Jan. 12, at a local hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Ramiro Martinez, 85, of Vale, died Jan. 13, at his home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• Lorena M. Nelson, 100, of Ontario, died Jan. 9, at St. Alphonsus Ontario. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.

• Janice C. Obray, 84, of Fruitland, died Jan. 15. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Vernie Eggers, 85, of Payette, died Jan. 15. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Keith Mitchell, 47, of Nyssa, died Jan. 15, at his home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

• Suzanne M. Ragus, 60, of Payette, died Jan. 17. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Gloria L. Armon, 82, of Fruitland, died, Jan. 20, at her home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at info@malheurenterprise.com or call 514-473-3377.