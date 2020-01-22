EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Mechanic, CDL Drivers, Ditchrider

Load & Haul Mechanic

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for a L&H mechanic position located at our Vale, OR site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Work in a safe manner and promote safety among co-workers.

Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements.

Perform maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames.

Keep records as required for scheduled maintenance and repairs.

Examine protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks and all other support equipment.

Sample fluids, fuel and lubricate equipment.

Fill in as a mine mechanic when needed.

Troubleshoot and repair equipment as required.

Order parts and supplies to maintain productivity.

Interpret deficiency reports for use in troubleshooting.

Clean parts, tools and working area.

Cutting and welding with gas and electric.

Comply with all safety, environmental regulations and company policies.

Other requirements:

Two plus years of maintenance experience, preferably in a manufacturing or mining environment.

Class A driver’s license with doubles and tanker endorsement, or ability to obtain one.

Qualifying DMV driving history

Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

Strong technical and troubleshooting skills. Electrical; Hydraulic; Pneumatic; Powertrain; brakes; electronics

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating manuals; maintenance instructions; and procedure manuals.

Work with limited or no direct supervision.

Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Apply on-line at www.epminerals.com or apply in person at 2630 Graham Blvd; Vale, OR. (M-F 8am to 4pm)

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Vale Irrigation District is currently seeking applications for Ditchrider. For a complete job description and application contact the District Office at 541-473-3243 or void@fmtc.com