Storage Auction

Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on February 6 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by February 5 2020: Mary & Dale Garmon T-31; Walton Whitaker 1; Amy Lawrence Q; Ann Marie Lawrence T-72, T-73; Ashley Hendricks T-41; Cody Bates 65-D; Debra Ross M; Filomina Bruton 17; Josh A. Tolman T-16; Ken Schwabaur 27, 29; Robert Richter J, OO, T30; William Kenworthy JR 4.

Publish Dates: January 22 & 29, 2020

AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING OF ANNUAL MEETING

State of Oregon

County of Malheur ):SS

I, Sharon Mahan, being duly sworn, say that I am the Recording Secretary of Vale Senior Center Inc. (VSCI), and that on the 24th Day of January, 2020, I served the Notice of Regular Annual Meeting of the VSCI. A copy of this notice is hereto annexed, upon each of the members of said VSCI, mailing to each of them a copy of said notice enclosed in a sealed envelope, postpaid, and addressed to each said member at his or her last known address as it appears on the records of said VSCI. A copy of this notice will be published in the Malheur Enterprise on the 15th and 22nd of January, 2020.

Sharon Mahan, Recording Secretary

Publish Date: January 15 & 22, 2020

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Paula J. Hernandez Case No. 6099. Notice is hereby given that Ismael Hernandez has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published January 8, 2020.

Publish Dates: January 8, 15 and 22, 2020.