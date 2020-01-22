HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

On Thursday, Vale (2-0) defeated EOL league powerhouse Burns (0-1) 36-32 and now stands at the top of leagues standings.

Nyssa’s Hailey Castro (No. 24) drives past Vale’s Rachel Wolfe on the way to the hoop during an Eastern Oregon League game Saturday night in Vale. The Vikings used hot shooting from the floor to post a 53-26 win and improve to 2-0 in league play. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

VALE – Matyson Siddoway scored 14 points and Ashley Jacobs added 12 as the Vale varsity girls basketball team defeated Nyssa 53-26 Saturday in an Eastern Oregon League showdown.

On Thursday, Vale (3-0) defeated EOL league powerhouse Burns (0-1) 36-32 and now stand at the top of leagues standings after defeating Irrigon Monday night in a league contest.

“The kids are coming together well. It was a good week for us,” said Vale coach Jason Johnson.

Johnson said the Burns win was significant.

“We haven’t won in Burns in years. Our defense was stellar,” he said.

Saturday night, the Lady Vikings overcame a short spate of cold shooting early on to take control over the Bulldogs with precision shots from the perimeter.

﻿[ KEEP YOUR LOCAL NEWS STRONG - SUBSCRIBE ]

Vale led 16-6 after the first quarter and held a 33-10 advantage at halftime.

“It seemed like everything we put up went in the basket,” said Johnson.

Nyssa coach Jeremey Chamberlain agreed.

“They sunk the ball really well,” said Chamberlain.

Vale’s offensive onslaught continued in the third frame and the Vikings were out in front 42-19 at the end of quarter.

Siddoway said the Vikings gained strength as the game against Nyssa moved ahead.

“I felt like the momentum just kept building,” said Siddoway. “We didn’t have any fancy game plan or anything.”

Senior guard Rachel Wolfe noted the intensity of the Vikings Saturday night.

“We all played with a lot of passion,” said Wolfe. “Our defense was good.”

Nyssa’s Gracie Johnson paced the Bulldogs with 12 points.

Wolfe said Vale started out slow against Burns.

“We started off a little rough. We knew they’d be one of our biggest competitors,” said Wolfe.

Siddoway said the Burns win was all about determination.

“We just put our noses to the grindstone,” said Siddoway.

The Vikings played Irrigon Monday in a make-up contest and then played Ontario Tuesday in a non-league game. The Lady Vikings will play Riverside Friday.

In 1A girls basketball action, the Jordan Valley girls varsity (1-1) defeated Huntington 63-16 Saturday and will play Harper Charter Friday at home.

The Adrian girls varsity basketball lost to Cove 35-24 Saturday. Adrian (4-11) will play Huntington Friday at home.

Nyssa’s Syriah Trujillo rushes toward the hoop while Vale’s Emersyn Johnson tries for the steal in Saturday’s play. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

For the latest news, follow the Enterprise on Facebook and Twitter.

SUBSCRIBE TO HELP PRODUCE VITAL REPORTING -- For $5 a month, you get breaking news alerts, emailed newsletters and around-the-clock access to our stories. We depend on subscribers to pay for in-depth, accurate news produced by a professional and highly trained staff. Help us grow and get better with your subscription. Sign up HERE.