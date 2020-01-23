VALE BUSINESS

The Diamond Back Grill in Vale has been closed since late November, when a broken drain pipe shut down the operation. The property owner said the repairs should be concluded by Feb. 1. But the operators of the Diamond Back said the opening date is up in the air.

Crews worked at the Diamond Back restaurant in Vale in mid-January to fix damage from a broken drain pipe that burst in late November. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

VALE – Anyone missing the homemade pies and burgers at the Diamond Back Grill will have to wait a few more weeks as crews work to clean up damage from a broken drain pipe in late November.

The restaurant at 152 Clark St. N. in Vale previously housed the Starlite Café.

Sharon Bannon, owner of the property, said the repairs should be concluded by Feb. 1. But the operators of the Diamond Back, Colin and Cammie Bashon, said the opening date is up in the air.

Bannon is leasing the Diamond Back to the Bashons with an option to sell.

Colin Bashon said the financial impact on him and his business partner has been “major.”

The Bashons had only been open about six weeks when a broken drain pipe shut down their operation.

Bannon said Wednesday the water got between the floor layers before they realized how far it had spread.

Flooring was damaged in both the kitchen and the dining area.

“By the time we discovered there had been water leakage, to prevent mold they opened the wall and dried it out for about two weeks,” Bannon said. “Then they had to put everything together.”

She said the time consuming repairs have led to the delay in reopening the restaurant.

