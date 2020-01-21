ONTARIO

The effort to provide shelter from winter weather to Ontario's homeless could be derailed in the face of a lawsuit filed against the city and two local groups. Nichols Accounting contends in its complaint the tiny homes would violate city laws.

This lot on North Oregon Street in Ontario was to hold up to 20 tiny homes to provide winter shelter for area homeless. A lawsuit filed in state court may stop the plan and leave organizers seeking a new place for the homes. (Pat Caldwell/The Enterprise)

NOTE: This is a developing story that will be updated.

ONTARIO – Plans to create temporary housing for the city’s homeless population hit a snag as an Ontario business has sued the city to stop the placement of 20 temporary homes.

The encampment was to be established in the next couple of weeks on North Oregon Street just north of downtown Ontario.

The Nichols Accounting Group, an accounting firm that operates adjacent to area designated for the tiny homes, sued the city, Origins Faith Community Church and Community in Action, seeking to enjoin their project. In a complaint filed last week in Malheur County Circuit Court, the accounting firm said the homes would violate the city’s building code and zoning.

The encampment would “cause a sanitation and health issue,” the complaint said.

The lawsuit comes as officials were executing a plan to install the tiny homes between Northeast Third Avenue and Fourth Avenues on the east side of North Oregon Street. The tiny home project is being orchestrated by the city, Community in Action and Origins Faith Community Church.

Representatives of the city and the two organizations couldn't be reached immediately for comment on Tuesday.

Community in Action recently contracted with Conley’s Mini Barns to buy 20 small structures using a $150,000 state grant, according to Executive Director Barb Higinbotham.

The homes are 8-by-10 feet and basic, said Higinbotham.

“They will have insulation and heat and lights and electricity and a cot,” said Higinbotham.

Portable toilets would service the camp, she said.

Higinbotham said one other small cottage would be installed at the North Oregon Street for a manager of the facility. Origins Faith Community Church will provide that staff.

In its lawsuit, Nichols Accounting and a second company, North Oregon Properties LLC, said Ontario’s city code required every dwelling to have a kitchen sink and a bathroom with a shower or bath tub and that the dwelling be connected to a water supply.

Nichols said using portable toilets could result in “improperly treated human sewage” and could cause “irreparable health issues” for the firm’s employees and clients. Nichols’ office is as 230 N. Oregon St.

The complaint also said that the encampment violated the industrial zoning restrictions on the property. Nichols said residential uses aren’t allowed in such a zone.

As of Tuesday, no hearing had been set on the lawsuit’s request for an injunction.

The tiny homes, though, will be only a temporary fix. That’s because, Higinbotham said, the project will end in April and the facility will be shut down.

“We won’t provide winter shelter at that point,” said Higinbotham.

The project unfolded as community leaders struggled to find housing for homeless in Ontario, numbering from 170 to 200.

Higinbotham said after the project closes, officials will “take several months to evaluate it and then we will decide to go for additional funding or not.”

“We will be looking at things like did the location work? Was it safe? Was it easy to manage?” said Higinbotham.

Ontario City Manager Adam Brown said there were no easy solutions.

“I don’t think there are good, clean answers. These things are created from challenges in life that don’t have answers,” said Brown.

He said, though, while the tiny homes project won’t solve the homeless issue, it will make a difference.

“I am comfortable trying this and I think we need to try it because we know what nothing looks like. But we don’t know what something looks like,” said Brown.

City Councilor Norm Crume said after the first 20 tiny homes are in place, he isn’t sure what the next step will be.

“I believe there will be a next step because I think it (the tiny home project) will get bigger and bigger,” said Crume.

That means, said, Crume, that city leaders must tackle the homeless issue.

“It will take some serious discussion as to what we are capable of doing, what we are willing to do and what we are forced to do. I think that every city is struggling with this because there are really no good options,” said Crume.

Crume also said the whole community should be involved in the effort to solve the homeless issue.

“My mind is open to listen to any and all ideas. The only answer anyone ever gives is not in my backyard and that just isn’t going to work,” said Crume.

