HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

January 16

Vale's Matt McBride tackles adversity with focus

Vale's Matt McBride’s love of baseball and his mentor Lucas Tackman’s early mentoring turned into prep success. McBride became one of the Viking varsity baseball team’s main weapons on the mound. That, in turn, caught the attention of Blue Mountain Community College. In November, McBride signed a letter of intent to play for the Pendleton community college after he graduates in May.