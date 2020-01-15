PUBLIC NOTICES

Annual meeting, Estate of Paula J. Hernandez, Vale School District, Notice of Sale

AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING OF ANNUAL MEETING

State of Oregon

County of Malheur ):SS

I, Sharon Mahan, being duly sworn, say that I am the Recording Secretary of Vale Senior Center Inc. (VSCI), and that on the 24th Day of January, 2020, I served the Notice of Regular Annual Meeting of the VSCI. A copy of this notice is hereto annexed, upon each of the members of said VSCI, mailing to each of them a copy of said notice enclosed in a sealed envelope, postpaid, and addressed to each said member at his or her last known address as it appears on the records of said VSCI. A copy of this notice will be published in the Malheur Enterprise on the 15th and 22nd of January, 2020.

Sharon Mahan, Recording Secretary

Publish Date: January 15 & 22, 2020

Malheur County Local Work Group

Meeting Announcement

Who – All, the public is invited.

What - Malheur County Local Work Group Meeting

Where – Malheur Education Service District, 363 A Street West, Vale, OR

When – February 6, 2020, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Why – USDA-NRCS is holding a local work group meeting to gather input from farmers, ranchers, state and federal agencies, agriculture and conservation organizations regarding natural resource conservation priorities and opportunities to invest collaboratively in Malheur County.

Contact:

Lynn Larsen;

District Conservationist - Malheur County; USDA-NRCS

2925 SW 6th Avenue, Ste. 2

Ontario, OR 97914

541-823-5132 lynn.larsen@usda.gov

Publish Date: January 15, 2020

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Paula J. Hernandez Case No. 6099. Notice is hereby given that Ismael Hernandez has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published January 8, 2020.

Publish Dates: January 8, 15 and 22, 2020.

Vale School District #84

New Middle School Phase 2: Former Middle School Demolition and Site Improvements Bid

Sealed bids will be received by Alisha McBride, Superintendent, Vale School District #84, at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon 97918, until 2:00 PM MST, 2/4/2020 for the demolition of the former Vale Middle School including Site Improvements.

The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud in the Multipurpose Room of the District Office at 2:05 PM, MST, 2/4/2020. 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statements are due by 4:00 PM, MST, 2/4/2020 (same day) at the same location. Bids received after the time fixed for receiving bids cannot and will not be opened or considered. Bids for which the 1st Tier Subcontractor Disclosure Statement, when required, is not received within the specified time will be considered non-responsive. Only bids submitted in writing on the Bid Form supplied with the Bidding Documents will be considered.

A Mandatory pre-bid conference and project site-visit will be held at 1:00 PM, MST, 1/28/2020 at the main entrance of the former Vale Middle School located at 297 Holland Street South, Vale, Oregon 97918, rain or shine. The purpose will be to answer any questions bidders may have, review the scope of the work, tour the site(s), and to consider any comments Bidders wish to make. The conference is for the benefit of Bidders. Additional site visits may be made by contacting the Vale School District Office at (541) 473-0201, ext. 9. Any additional site visits do not take the place of the requirement to attend the mandatory pre-bid conference on 1/28/2020.

Bidding documents for the work are those prepared by CSHQA, 200 Broad Street, Boise, ID 83702. Bidding documents will be available on or after 1/14/2020 and may be viewed at the District Office located at 403 E Street West, Vale, OR 97918 and may be obtained by contacting the following Plan Rooms: Idaho AGC, phone: (208) 344-2531, 1649 W. Shoreline Drive Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83702 and CPC, Inc., Main Line: (503) 650-0148 Toll Free: (877) 448-2614, Address: 5468 SE International Drive, Milwaukie, OR 97222. The District will not reimburse Bidders, subcontractors, or suppliers for the cost of reproduction.

No bid will be considered unless accompanied by bid security in the form of a certified or cashier’s check, irrevocable letter of credit or surety bond executed by a State-licensed surety company, payable to the Vale School District #84 in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the base bid together with all additive alternates. No interest will be paid on bid security. Return or retention of bid security shall be subject to the provisions of ORS 279C.385, and these bid documents.

Pursuant to ORS 279C.395, the Vale School District #84 may reject any bid not in compliance with all prescribed bidding procedures and requirements and may reject all bids if, in the judgement of the District, it is in the public interest to do so. No bidder may withdraw its bid after the hour set for the opening thereof and before award of the contract, unless award is delayed beyond forty-five (45) days from the bid opening date.

The contract is for a public works subject to payment of prevailing wages under ORS 279C.800 to 279C.870. No bid will be received or considered unless the bid contains a statement by the Bidder, as part of the bid that “Contractor agrees to be bound and will comply with the applicable provisions of ORS 279C.838, ORS 279C.840 or 40 U.S.C. 3141 to 3148.”

Publish Date: January 15, 2020.

TS No. OR08000071-19-1 APN 1566 /18S4521D TO No 297470AM TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, RONALD L LOPEZ, A SINGLE PERSON as Grantor to LAND TITLE INSURANCE & ESCROW CORP as Trustee, in favor of FORD HOUSING FINANCE SERVICES, A DIV. OF ASSOCIATES HOUSING FINANCE SERVICES, INC., A DELAWARE CORPORATION as Beneficiary dated as of November 7, 1997 and recorded on November 17, 1997 as Instrument No. 97-9071 and the beneficial interest was assigned to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. and recorded March 13, 2002 as Instrument Number 2002-1938 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 1566 /18S4521D Land in Shadow Butte Estates in the S1/2 of Sec. 21., Twp. 18 S., R. 45 E., W.M., Malheur County, Oregon, according to the Official Plat thereof, as follows: Lot 12. Commonly known as: 1566 JAMES LANE FKA JAMES LANE, VALE, OR 97918 Both the Beneficiary, Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the Trustee, William J. Edgar, OSB #120136, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.735(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): 9 Monthly Payment(s) from 02/01/2019 to 09/01/2019 at $677.40 Total Late Charge(s): Total Late Charge(s) By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $3,217.28 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8.25000% per annum from January 1, 2019 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on March 27, 2020 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.753 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: October 25,2019 By: William J. Edgar, OSB #120136 Successor TrusteeOrder Number 66849,

Publish Dates: December 25, 2019, and January 1, 8, and 15, 2020