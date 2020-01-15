NYSSA

There currently is a position open for a library board member. This is a four-year term, running to Dec. 31, 2024. The board is an advisory board composed of five Nyssa residents.

The board meets every other month, giving guidance on library operations, policy, planning, budgeting and considers input from the public. Interested individuals should submit a letter of interest to Mayor Pat Oliver c/o City Hall, 301 Main St., Nyssa, or to the library at 319 Main St.

Another group which supports the library is Friends of the Nyssa Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who assist with library functions through fundraising activities. The Friends are currently accepting donations to replace the library carpet and to cover expenses for the upcoming summer reading program. The Friends’ next meeting is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28.

A craft class will be held at the library on Thursday starting at 5:30 p.m. The cost is $2 to make a tissue box cover and 50 cents to make a mug rug. Both projects are made using plastic canvas. It is an easy craft. Please sign up at the library to ensure there are enough supplies for all participants.

Stop by the library to learn more about a book club being formed, starting next month. The selected book for February is “Whiskey When We’re Dry” by John Larison.

