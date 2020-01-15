HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Ontario’s Kenji Teramura pulls down as rebound in a game against McLoughlin Saturday at Ontario High School. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO – The Tigers took on McLoughlin in the first league matchup of the season Saturday.

Both the girls and the boys went down by a single point against the Pioneers.

The Ontario girls lost 30-29 while the boys dropped a 43-42 decision.

Boys coach Kevin Attila said he was encouraged by the team’s performance.

“As the season has progressed, we have continued taking steps forward,” Attila said. “I love the vibe and energy of our team right now.”

Attila said he’s proud of the team for sticking together and not quitting.

“Tough losses and going through some adversity can be beneficial in the long run if we take it and learn from it,” he said. “I was proud of how we came out to open league play.”

Girls coach Anthony Brown said the team’s getting better. “We’ve had a couple games this year come down to the wire,” Brown said.

The Ontario boys are 2-13 overall. The girls have an overall record of 1-11. Both teams’ next league matchup is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17 at home against La Grande.

The Tiger ladies match kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and the boys will play at 8 p.m.

In girls Class 1A action, Jordan Valley (8-4) defeated Adrian (3-9) Saturday 55-24 in a non-league matchup Saturday.

In Class 1A boys play, Adrian (5-7) lost to Jordan Valley (7-5) 61-49 Saturday in a non-league contest.

