PUBLIC SAFETY

Shawn Q. Greenwood, 48, is being held on two counts of second-degree assault after a man was shot at the U.S. Bureau of Land Management complex Monday.

BAKER CITY - A Vale man has been arrested in connection with the shooting a man at a U.S. Bureau of Land Management complex in Baker City on Monday while police investigate circumstances of a body found at the shooting scene.

Shawn Q. Greenwood, 48, is being held on two counts of second-degree assault for shooting a victim identified as Nathaniel Brown in the hand, according to court documents.

A prosecutor’s affidavit filed to support Greenwood’s arrest said that beside Brown, police found a body inside a building at the BLM complex.

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and the Baker County District Attorney’s Office announced the shooting and subsequent arrest but made no comment about a potential homicide in their public statements.

According to an affidavit by District Attorney Greg Baxter, police responded to the BLM complex on H Street in Baker City just before noon Monday.

They found Brown, who identified Greenwood as shooter and said he had meet Greenwood on one other occasion, according to the affidavit.

“He also said there was a female in one of the BLM buildings nearby,” Baxter said in his affidavit. He said police searching an outbuilding and found several casings.

“They also saw bloody drag marks on the floor. They then saw the deceased,” the affidavit said, without providing any additional details.

The BLM said no one involved in the shooting was an agency employee.

Sheriff’s deputies from Malheur, Baker and Grant counties searched for Greenwood, and located him in the Dooley Mountain area of Baker County. He was arrested Monday afternoon by a Malheur County sheriff’s deputy in the Mormon Basin area.

