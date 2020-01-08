SPORTS

Emersyn Johnson led Vale with nine points and Baker established jurisdiction early on the way to a 50-28 non-league win over the Vikings.

Vale's Matyson Siddoway pulls a rebound away from Baker's Sydney Younger Tuesday night in the Baker High School gym. Baker won the non-league game 50-28. (Photo by Kathy Orr/Baker City Herald)

BAKER CITY – Sydney Younger scored 16 points and Baker grabbed an early lead it refused to relinquished on the way to a 50-28 non-league win over Vale in prep girls basketball action Tuesday night.

“They’re good. But they had to work at it. It wasn’t like they blew us out,” said Vale coach Jason Johnson.

Emersyn Johnson paced the Lady Vikings with nine points.

Baker (12-2) led 16-9 after the first quarter and was out in front 22-15 at halftime.

Baker outscored Vale 28-14 in the second half to clinch the win.

Vale (2-6) opens its Eastern Oregon League season Friday night at home against Irrigon.

